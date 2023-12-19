Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 115,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

