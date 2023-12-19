Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 812,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,003. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

