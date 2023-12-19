Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

