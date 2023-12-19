Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $203,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.52. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,600,705 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

