Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,225,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.