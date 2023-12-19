Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 5,866 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 146,650.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,715,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

