Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,068 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 702.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

