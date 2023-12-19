Versant Capital Management Inc Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 797,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

