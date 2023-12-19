Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 2,364,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,914,841. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

