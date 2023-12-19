Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 399 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.36. The company had a trading volume of 499,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,907. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

