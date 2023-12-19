Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 853 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 520,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.