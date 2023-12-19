Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,250 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

