Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1303341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Vestis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,412,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Featured Articles

