Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Trading Up 5.2 %

PRGO stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.00%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.