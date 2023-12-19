Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.45. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

