Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $5,207,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AON traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.67. The company had a trading volume of 233,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.04 and a 200 day moving average of $327.47. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

