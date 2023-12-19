Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,687. The firm has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

