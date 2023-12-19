Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.54. 374,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

