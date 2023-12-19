Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

