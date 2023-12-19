Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.