Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 4,303,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853,525. The company has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

