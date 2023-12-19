Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 527,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,709. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

