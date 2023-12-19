Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 2,212,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

