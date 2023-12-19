Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CI stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $291.43. 500,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,258. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.