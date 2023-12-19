Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.