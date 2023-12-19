Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,517 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.