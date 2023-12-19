Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. 3,020,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

