Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,715,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,852,164. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
