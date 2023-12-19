Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WDS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 410,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

