Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1,019.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800,316 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.5 %

KVUE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 29,813,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,999,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

