Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 4,414,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

