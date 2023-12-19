Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.22. 3,706,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $166.06 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

