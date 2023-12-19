Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.35 on Friday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

