Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 35,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 561,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COCO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,873.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,067,978 shares of company stock worth $112,417,481. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

