Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 3.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 35.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 8,328,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.