Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,922,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 6,253,745 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

