Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 1.1%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 2,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 64,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.