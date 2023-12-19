Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.