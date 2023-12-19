Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,713,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SLYG traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

