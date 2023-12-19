Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

