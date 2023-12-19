Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 264.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 848,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 224,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 1,361,334 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

