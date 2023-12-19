Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.86. The stock had a trading volume of 651,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

