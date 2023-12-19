Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 348 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. 152,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,133. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

