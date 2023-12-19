Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 619,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,196. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
