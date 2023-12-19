Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 22,560 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 831,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

