Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 22,856 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 10.54% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

