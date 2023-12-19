Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 23,622 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,314. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.