Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,495 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 53,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,330. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.