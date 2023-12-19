Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 68,359 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. 419,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,620. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.