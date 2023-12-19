Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 761,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,589. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

